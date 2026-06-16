Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Shares Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ultra Clean worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.3%

UCTT stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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