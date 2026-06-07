UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Holdings Lowered by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,216 shares of the bank's stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises about 4.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.83% of UMB Financial worth $72,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 193.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UMB Financial by 88.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.9%

UMBF stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 15.26%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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