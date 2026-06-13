UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Acquired by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,130 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of Gator Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of UMB Financial worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UMB Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 193.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,192.24. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. UMB Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UMB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UMB Financial wasn't on the list.

While UMB Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here