UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,400 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of UMB Financial worth $101,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,809,824 shares of the bank's stock worth $553,322,000 after buying an additional 493,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock worth $453,461,000 after acquiring an additional 313,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock worth $366,743,000 after acquiring an additional 751,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $328,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,978 shares of the bank's stock valued at $219,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Further Reading

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