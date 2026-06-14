UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the bank's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises 0.6% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 193.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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