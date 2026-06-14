UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the bank's stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UMB Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,125.14. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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