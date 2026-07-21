Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 758,806 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $43,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,027,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 944.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,417,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,067,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,625,000 after purchasing an additional 942,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 78.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,933,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 852,099 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7%

Unilever stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

See Also

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