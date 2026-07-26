Unio Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Unio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 5.5% of Unio Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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