Unio Capital LLC Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,643 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 5.4% of Unio Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,774 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,997 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $332.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.33. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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