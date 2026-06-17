Unio Capital LLC Has $62.73 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 11.8% of Unio Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $62,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,190,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $795,378,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CB opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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