Unio Capital LLC Invests $18.03 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Unio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,725 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $18,026,000. American Express accounts for approximately 3.4% of Unio Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express is expanding its dining network in Europe through the TheFork acquisition, which could strengthen customer engagement and support long-term growth. American Express Expands Dining Ecosystem With TheFork Acquisition From Tripadvisor

American Express is expanding its dining network in Europe through the TheFork acquisition, which could strengthen customer engagement and support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Investors may like the strategic fit of TheFork with AmEx’s existing Resy and Tock assets, reinforcing its premium dining and experiences strategy. Amex Looks to Spend $700 Million to Buy TheFork From Tripadvisor

Investors may like the strategic fit of TheFork with AmEx’s existing Resy and Tock assets, reinforcing its premium dining and experiences strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided, with BTIG reaffirming a sell rating and a $285 price target, signaling valuation concerns despite the recent share strength. American Express had its sell rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $317.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.49. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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