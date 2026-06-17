Unio Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Group $CI

Unio Capital LLC decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 163,349 shares during the period. Cigna Group comprises 0.1% of Unio Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6%

CI stock opened at $292.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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