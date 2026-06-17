Unio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Unio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,051 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $19,383,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 3.6% of Unio Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $1,090.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $623.00 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $966.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $914.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs said it has surpassed $1 trillion in announced M&A advisory volume in the first half of 2026, the fastest pace ever recorded for an investment bank. That signals strong demand for its advisory services and likely supports higher fee revenue. Article Title

Goldman Sachs said it has surpassed in the first half of 2026, the fastest pace ever recorded for an investment bank. That signals strong demand for its advisory services and likely supports higher fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is also leading the SpaceX IPO , a high-profile mandate that reinforces optimism around a broader reopening in equity capital markets and could drive more underwriting fees if new listings continue to return. Article Title

Goldman is also leading the , a high-profile mandate that reinforces optimism around a broader reopening in equity capital markets and could drive more underwriting fees if new listings continue to return. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fees reportedly surged 48% , and market commentary says Goldman’s dealmaking momentum has helped the stock outperform this year, strengthening the case for more upside if capital markets activity stays hot. Article Title

Investment banking fees reportedly surged , and market commentary says Goldman’s dealmaking momentum has helped the stock outperform this year, strengthening the case for more upside if capital markets activity stays hot. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s economists and strategists were quoted in broader market pieces on oil, rates, and the “postmodern” financial era, but these items appear more market-commentary oriented than directly tied to near-term GS earnings. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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