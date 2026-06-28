Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after acquiring an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $387.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $408.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $434.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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