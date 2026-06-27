Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,190 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 30.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 40.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $11,001,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,001.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 566,245 shares of company stock worth $121,338,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 228.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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