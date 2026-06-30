Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $33.62 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Positive Sentiment: JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Article Title

JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Article Title

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about JNJ’s dividend appeal and healthcare sector strength reinforces its status as a stable income stock, but does not add a new fundamental catalyst on its own. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day moving average is $230.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $258.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $621.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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