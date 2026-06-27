Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $53.80 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,609 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.9% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $53,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $281,542,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $502,263,000 after buying an additional 1,282,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $306.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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