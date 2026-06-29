Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $69.76 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,435 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,948 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Chevron were worth $69,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

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Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CVX opened at $170.67 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $339.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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