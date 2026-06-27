Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 63,563 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,563 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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