Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 48,531 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 48,531 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.0%

APH opened at $163.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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