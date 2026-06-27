Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 70,238 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,352 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 70,238 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $409.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here