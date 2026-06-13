Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alchemi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 158 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $60,657,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 155,665 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 146,576 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 45,726 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

UNP stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $279.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average of $248.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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