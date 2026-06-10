Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,278 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability.

Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued.

Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: House lawmakers backed long-standing rail merger review rules, signaling that regulators may continue to scrutinize large railroad combinations closely, which could complicate Union Pacific’s Norfolk Southern deal.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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