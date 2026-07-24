Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,932 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 63,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $105,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EJMK Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the first quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of UNP opened at $304.28 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $315.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.16. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance.

Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment.

Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN reached a settlement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern deal, reducing one layer of regulatory friction and improving the merger’s strategic outlook.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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