Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236,736 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 118,306 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.55% of Union Pacific worth $748,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $262.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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