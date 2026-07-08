Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.89.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $253.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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