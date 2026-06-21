Union Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Union Savings Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

PG stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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