Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,174 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Union Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,988,353 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,147,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,612 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,127,000. Brighton Securities CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cedarwood Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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