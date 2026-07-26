Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 105.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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