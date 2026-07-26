Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline's stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 569.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock valued at $104,041,000 after buying an additional 8,240,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,086,888 shares of the airline's stock valued at $76,098,000 after buying an additional 152,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.18.

View Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on AAL to $24 from $22 and kept an overweight rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the post-earnings pullback. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on AAL to $24 from $22 and kept an overweight rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the post-earnings pullback. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added American Airlines to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, while other commentary said the stock looks technically oversold and could be due for a turnaround. Zacks

Zacks added American Airlines to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, while other commentary said the stock looks technically oversold and could be due for a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to improving sentiment around revenue strategy, premium demand, loyalty growth, and network gains, which supports the case for a recovery after the stock’s recent drop. Yahoo Finance

Analysts and market commentary pointed to improving sentiment around revenue strategy, premium demand, loyalty growth, and network gains, which supports the case for a recovery after the stock’s recent drop. Neutral Sentiment: American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.74 billion and beat EPS expectations, but investors are balancing that strength against a sharp profit decline year over year and a weaker full-year outlook. GlobeNewswire

American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.74 billion and beat EPS expectations, but investors are balancing that strength against a sharp profit decline year over year and a weaker full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point remains surging jet fuel costs, which led American Airlines to cut its earnings guidance and cloud the profit outlook despite strong demand trends. CNBC

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,442,594. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

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