Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. TFJ Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% in the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 266,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 464,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.89.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.3%

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $657,395.20. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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