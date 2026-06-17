Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for 3.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Establishment Labs worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,669,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 274,287 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 430,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 200,255 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,538. Insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

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Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The business's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

See Also

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