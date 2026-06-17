Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,100 Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Lionsgate Studios accounts for 1.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lionsgate Studios worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 7,013,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 379,388 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 458,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,525 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.60 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LION

Lionsgate Studios News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lionsgate Studios this week:

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.69.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

See Also

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