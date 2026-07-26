Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lionsgate Studios comprises 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lionsgate Studios worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the first quarter worth $825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Lionsgate Studios from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.60 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.57.

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Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Lionsgate Studios Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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