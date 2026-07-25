Unisphere Establishment Acquires Shares of 4,600 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Unisphere Establishment bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $585.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $430.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

More Intuitive Surgical News

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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