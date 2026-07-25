Unisphere Establishment Buys 50,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $108,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after buying an additional 1,119,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after acquiring an additional 824,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7%

UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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