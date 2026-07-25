Unisphere Establishment Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Unisphere Establishment cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $88,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $260.50. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.19 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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