Unisphere Establishment Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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