Unisphere Establishment Takes $114.90 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Unisphere Establishment purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413,500 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $114,899,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.0% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,493.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CDNS opened at $326.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here