UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $72.53 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,684 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 318,658 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $72,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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