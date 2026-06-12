UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,281 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,754 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $41,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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