United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,959 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.78% of United Airlines worth $281,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Airlines Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.18.

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United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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