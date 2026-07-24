United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of United Airlines worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.79.

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United Airlines Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of UAL opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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