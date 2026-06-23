United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,076 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 232,598 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of United Airlines worth $85,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.47.

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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