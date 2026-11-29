Avala Global LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up approximately 2.6% of Avala Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.22% of United Airlines worth $80,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,461 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 11,717 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,400,181.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,469.50. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett Hart sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $4,004,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 325,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,383,526.96. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,703. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on United Airlines from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). United Airlines had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of United Airlines, a major U.S. passenger and cargo carrier. The airline provides scheduled air transportation for travelers and freight, with service across the United States and to destinations around the world. Its network includes flights operated by United and regional partners under the United Express brand. United traces its origins to Varney Air Lines, founded in 1926, and later became United Air Lines. The company serves customers through a network of domestic and international routes, connecting major cities and offering service to destinations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific.

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