United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Stock Position Increased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,961 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $136,696,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $141,005,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.18.

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United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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