United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Stock Position Lowered by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,900 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 171,000 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises 5.4% of GMT Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.28% of United Airlines worth $102,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $115.52 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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