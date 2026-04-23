United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,348 Dollar General Corporation $DG

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,255 shares of the company's stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,241 shares of the company's stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $123.08 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.25 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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