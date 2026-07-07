United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,856 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TrustBank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,256. The firm's fifty day moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day moving average is $264.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $386.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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