United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,051 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock worth $2,712,949,000 after acquiring an additional 718,245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,739,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5%

JCI stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here